Ji Sung And Ha Yun Kyung’s Upcoming Drama Confirms Premiere Plans

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Apartment” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere!

On May 19, JTBC announced that the series is scheduled to premiere in July.

“Apartment” follows former gangster Hae Kang as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

Ji Sung plays Park Hae Kang, a former boss of the Oasis gang known for his legendary 0 percent uncollected debt record. To raise 10 billion won (approximately $6,664,670) to save Yong Man, who is like a father to him, he becomes the president of the apartment association.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Kang Ha Ri, who dreamed of becoming a lawyer at the major law firm We Partners. Instead, she works part-time at the firm’s free legal consultation desk, where she becomes involved with Park Hae Kang.

Park Byung Eun plays Lee Choong Won, a “luxury villain,” while Moon So Ri plays Jang Sook Jin, a well-known busybody who never has enough hours in the day. The two are expected to generate strong on-screen chemistry.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” below:

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