Shin Min Ah’s Upcoming Thriller Film 'The Eyes' Confirms Cast And Premiere Date With First Poster

Upcoming film “The Eyes” (literal translation) has unveiled its cast lineup alongside its first poster!

On May 19, it was revealed that in addition to Shin Min Ah, the film stars Kim Nam Hee, Lee Seung Ryong, and Kim Young Ah.

“The Eyes” tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease and investigates the suspicious death of her twin sister, only to come face to face with the truth behind it.

Shin Min Ah takes on a dual role as Seo Jin and Seo In, twin siblings. Seo In overcomes visual impairment to become a successful ceramic artist but ultimately meets a mysterious death. Seo Jin is a photographer who investigates the death of her twin sister while gradually losing her sight due to hereditary optic neuropathy. Shin Min Ah portrays a character who is progressively losing her vision while also capturing a wide range of emotions, heightening the synergy with the thriller genre.

Kim Nam Hee plays detective Do Hyuk. His character cautiously monitors Seo Jin’s obsession while also serving as her eyes as he jointly investigates Seo In’s death, heightening anticipation for his on-screen synergy with Shin Min Ah.

Lee Seung Ryong stars as Hyun Min, a model who obsessively fixates on Seo Jin with relentless madness.

Kim Young Ah takes on the role of detective Mi Kyung, who is responsible for protecting Seo Jin after she is threatened by a stalker. Kim Young Ah’s reunion with Shin Min Ah following the drama “Karma” further raises curiosity about the chemistry they will display as victim and detective in the unfolding case.

The newly released poster draws attention with its bold red color and an extreme close-up of an eye. Although eyes are something seen every day, they are rendered in a completely different way, and simply looking closely at them evokes an unfamiliar sense of tension.

By presenting the title “The Eyes” in a literal way, the poster sparks curiosity about the mysterious presence that has captured the gaze and raises expectations for the genre, which is described with the tagline, “extreme suspense that tightens the pupils.”

“The Eyes” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

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And Kim Nam Hee in “Moon River”:

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