Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, And More Stand Firm In New Drama “Doctor On The Edge” Poster

The upcoming ENA drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled a new poster!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The poster features the Pyeondong Health Center family: Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri, Hyun Chi Yeon (Hong Min Ki), Uhm Jung Sun (Lee Soo Kyung), and Yong Ju Cheon (Kim Yoon Woo).

In the image, the five characters stand with serious expressions, hands on their hips. From a distance, Pyeondong appears to be a green, beautiful island. However, their hair and clothes fluttering in the fierce wind suggest the challenges they are about to face.

Do Ji Eui, who avoids the island but has no choice but to endure it, and Yook Ha Ri, who is keeping a secret, lead the group. They are joined by Hyun Chi Yeon, Uhm Jung Sun, and Yong Ju Cheon, whose confident expressions give off a strong presence.

The phrase “24-hour complaint standby” further increases curiosity about the story of five young people who must persevere on the notoriously troublesome island of Pyeondong, where complaints constantly pour in.

The production team said, “The story follows characters who carry their own worries and anxieties as they build friendship and love while clashing on Pyeondong Island, where they are isolated and complaints continue 24 hours a day. It will offer warm empathy and healing.”

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge” is set to premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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