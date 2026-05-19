3 Couple Dynamics In 'Sold Out On You' That Are Stealing Viewers' Hearts

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” is winning viewers over with a colorful range of love stories!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Set in the fictional Deokpung Village, the series unfolds through three distinct romances that shape its narrative. Each couple carries its own storyline, blending feel-good excitement and healing moments across the drama’s episodes.

Here’s a closer look at the dynamics of the three couples:

Spoilers

1. Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin: a sweet, healing bond tested by a crisis

A sweet romance has blossomed between Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin, who finally confirmed their feelings for one another after a long journey. Matthew Lee’s heartfelt care while helping Dam Ye Jin recover from wounds caused by past trauma has brought viewers comfort as well.

However, the couple recently faced an unexpected breakup following the “Good Morning Cream” incident. Will they be able to overcome this crisis and find their way back to each other?

2. Park Ye Young and Jo Bok Rae: a bold city woman and an innocent country man

A spark has fully ignited between Deokpung Village farming heir Park Kwang Mo (Jo Bok Rae) and successful home shopping PD Uhm Sung Mi (Park Ye Young). Uhm Sung Mi is a bold city woman aggressively pursuing Park Kwang Mo, a young rural man who is warm and steady.

A dating novice who has only ever had eyes for his childhood first love, Park Kwang Mo finds himself wavering in the face of Uhm Sung Mi’s pursuit. It remains to be seen what will happen next for the pair.

3. Yoon Byung Hee and Jo Woo Ri: a Seoul charmer given the cold shoulder

Gozneok Bio co-CEO Kang Moo Won (Yoon Byung Hee) has also found new love in Deokpung Village. He has fallen for Park Kwang Mo’s first love Moon Ae Ra (Jo Woo Ri), the owner of the village’s only cafe.

Kang Moo Won, who is a Seoul person through and through, and Moon Ae Ra, who strongly dislikes people from Seoul, clashed from their first meeting. However, Kang Moo Won’s steady approach to flirting is slowly beginning to break through Moon Ae Ra’s cold exterior, raising the question of whether he can overcome her defenses and turn their connection into romance.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” on Viki below:

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And watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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