Watch: Lee Jun Young Brings Chairman Energy To His Intern Role In “Reborn Rookie” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared a new teaser!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released teaser captures the chaos that ensues from the moment Hwang Jun Hyun first steps into Procurement Team 2. In one scene, his exclamation, “Is this—is this really a company?” hints at the unfamiliar workplace environment and the incidents he will soon face.

From the moment he arrives, the atmosphere Hwang Jun Hyun encounters in Procurement Team 2 is anything but smooth. He is greeted by Park Bong Gi (Lee Sung Wook), a longtime department head with almost no presence, and Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), the chairman’s youngest daughter, who secretly joined Choi Sung Group while hiding her identity. Standing before them, he gives the impression that he has grasped the situation in a short amount of time, quickly reading the department’s internal relationships and the company’s power structure.

However, he is unable to hide the instincts and attitudes he developed while living as a chairman. Forgetting his position as an intern, Hwang Jun Hyun speaks informally to Park Bong Gi, and he also displays a fearless attitude in front of Kang Jae Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin), the president of Choi Sung Chemical, and Kang Jae Sung (Jin Goo), the president of Choi Sung Trading. His reactions, which make it seem as though he is standing on equal footing with the core executives of Choi Sung Group, create unexpected tension within Procurement Team 2 and leave those around him completely speechless.

Watch the teaser below!

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

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