LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon To Take Break From Activities Due To Health

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon will be taking a break from upcoming scheduled activities due to her health.

On May 19, Kim Chaewon’s agency SOURCE MUSIC shared the following statement:

Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC.

We would like to update you on the health and upcoming schedule of LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon.

Kim Chaewon recently received hospital treatment for neck pain and has been advised by the medical team to rest for a certain period and monitor her recovery.

We place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artist. Based on medical advice and her overall health, we have decided that she requires sufficient rest to ensure a safe return to her activities.

Therefore, she will unfortunately be unable to participate in previously announced events, including university festivals, Spotify PURE FLOWERS LIVE, and music shows. We ask for your kind understanding.

Our company is committed to supporting the artist’s recovery, and her future schedule will be adjusted flexibly depending on her recovery progress.

We will do our best for Kim Chaewon’s recovery so that she can return and greet fans in good health as soon as possible.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our fans for your generous love and support for LE SSERAFIM.

Thank you.