IVE’s Jang Won Young To Host 2026 Asia Artist Awards

Jang Won Young will be hosting the Asia Artist Awards once again this year!

On May 19, the organizers of the 2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) officially announced that IVE’s Jang Won Young has been selected as the MC for the award show, which will be held over two days, from December 5 to 6, at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan. This marks Jang Won Young’s sixth consecutive year hosting the show.

Having graced the awards ceremony each year with her impressive hosting skills, witty reactions, and stunning visuals, expectations are high that she will once again captivate global fans with her performance this year. More details about the award ceremony and its lineup of performing artists will be revealed at a later date.

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