Yoo Hae Jin And Yim Si Wan In Talks For New Occult Film By 'The Outlaws' Director

Yoo Hae Jin and Yim Si Wan may star in the upcoming occult film “Modub” (literal title).

On May 19, representatives from Yoo Hae Jin’s agency VAST Entertainment and Yim Si Wan’s agency THEBLACKLABEL shared, “They received an offer to appear in ‘Modub’ and are positively reviewing it.”

“Modub” is an occult film centered around knots. The project is already drawing attention in the film industry, as director Kang Yoon Sung—known for the movie “The Outlaws” as well as the Disney+ series “Big Bet” and “Low Life”—is also participating in the production.

“Modub” is scheduled to begin filming at the end of August. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma” on Viki:

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And Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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