Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon’s Conflict Intensifies In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) identified the same criminal’s modus operandi in the bodies of victims from the Muwon murder case and the sixth murder case, arguing that “the serial killings are not over.” He also did not overlook a recent child disappearance case in the Gangseong region. He suspected that eight-year-old girl Yoon Hye Jin (Lee Arin) could be another victim of the serial killings.

However, the body discovered at the search site turned out not to be Yoon Hye Jin but a new victim. Amid this, a shocking twist was revealed. It was discovered that Cha Si Young, along with Jang Myeong Do (Jeon Jae Hong), Do Hyeong Gu (Kim Eun Woo), and Park Dae Ho (Ryu Hae Jun), had already found Yoon Hye Jin’s body and secretly concealed it. Testimony from Lee Gi Hwan (Jung Moon Sung), who recounted what he witnessed “30 years ago,” heightened the tension.

As the investigation and trial of the Gangseong serial murder case continue, the already hostile relationship between Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) and Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) grows even more tense. In the newly released photos, the two are seen confronting each other at their former classmate Park Sang Beom’s (Gil Eun Sung) room salon, drawing attention. Viewers can’t wait to find out why Park Sang Beom, who serves as Cha Si Young’s loyal subordinate, is kneeling before Kang Tae Joo.

With serial murders continuing to occur even while Im Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan) is in custody, the hunt for the real culprit has returned to square one. Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young’s reactions, which appear even sharper and more sensitive than before, suggest that the conflict between the two is far from over.

Cha Moo Jin’s (Yoo Seung Mok) sudden visit to Kang Sun Young;s (Seo Ji Hye) home also sparks curiosity. Attention is focused on what has brought these two people, who seemed to have no connection, together.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming 10th episode, Kang Tae Joo attempts a certain deal with Cha Si Young in order to find Yoon Hye Jin’s missing body. The confrontation between those who are trying to bury the truth and those who are determined to uncover it will create intense tension.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” will air on May 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

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