3 Reasons Why Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook’s New Zombie Thriller Film 'Colony' Is A Must-Watch

Director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film “Colony” has unveiled three key points viewers should look forward to!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms.

1. A New Species Beyond Traditional Zombies

The first major highlight is the overwhelming suspense created by a new type of infected unlike anything audiences have seen before. Having long explored social anxiety and human nature through the zombie genre, Yeon Sang Ho now presents even more evolved infected beings in this latest work.

The infected in “Colony” move in groups and share information, displaying attack methods and behavior patterns completely different from traditional zombies. Their unpredictable movements intensify the desperate battle between survivors and the infected.

2. A Powerful Ensemble Cast

The second point to watch is the star-studded cast lineup.

Returning to the big screen for the first time in 11 years, Jun Ji Hyun takes center stage as Kwon Se Jung, the leader of the survivors. Joining her are Koo Kyo Hwan as genius biologist Seo Young Cheol, who causes the outbreak; Ji Chang Wook as Choi Hyun Seok, who fights for survival; Shin Hyun Been as Gong Seol Hee, who works to resolve the crisis; Kim Shin Rok as Choi Hyun Hee, who continues helping others amid the chaos; and Go Soo as Han Kyu Seong, who risks his life to return to the dangerous scene.

The actors, each bringing distinct personalities and backstories, are expected to create a highly immersive and powerful acting ensemble.

3. Unique Choreography and Immersive Visual Spectacle

The third highlight lies in the infected creatures’ unique visuals and the production team behind them.

In particular, the eerie movements created through collaboration with dancers deliver a type of fear distinctly different from conventional zombies. The stunt team led by action director Heo Myeong Haeng—known for work on “The Roundup: Punishment” and “Badland Hunters”—joined forces with CELL, the special makeup team led by Hwang Hyo Gyun, who previously brought the zombies of “Train to Busan” to life. Together, they created vivid action sequences and highly original creature designs.

Large-scale sets, immersive filming techniques, and stylish production design are also expected to pull audiences directly into the story. The film aims to deliver a survival experience that feels as though viewers are wandering through the building alongside the survivors, maximizing the thrill of watching it in theaters.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While you wait, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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And watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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