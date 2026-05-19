Horror Film 'The Shrine' Unveils Chilling Poster Of Unknown Evil Lurking Inside Abandoned Shrine Awaiting Kim Jae Joong

The upcoming horror film “The Shrine” has released a new poster!

“The Shrine” tells the story of three college students who mysteriously disappear during an expedition to an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan, and the journey of shaman Myung Jin (Kim Jae Joong) and his college friend Yoo Mi (Kong Seong Ha) as they uncover the identity of the evil spirit behind the case.

The newly released poster offers a chilling glimpse of the terrifying entity that Myung Jin, a shaman with special abilities, must confront in the film.

Featuring the tagline, “Welcome the new god,” the poster heightens the sense of dread with the appearance of a mysterious evil spirit whose face remains completely hidden, making the image all the more unsettling.

Further amplifying the eerie atmosphere is the presence of an old torii gate—a symbolic passage into a sacred realm—raising anticipation for the film’s shamanism-based occult horror story.

“The Shrine” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea on June 17.

While you wait, watch Kim Jae Joong in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

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