ATEEZ To Headline BST Hyde Park In London

ATEEZ will be headlining British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park this year!

The annual music festival, which is held in London’s Hyde Park and typically boasts a star-studded lineup of some of the world’s biggest artists, has announced ATEEZ as one of its headliners for 2026.

Other headliners announced for this year’s festival thus far include Maroon 5, Pitbull, Duran Duran, Garth Brooks, Mumford & Sons, and Lewis Capaldi.

ATEEZ will be taking the stage at London’s Hyde Park on June 28, and their artist pre-sale will begin on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information, check out the festival’s official website here!