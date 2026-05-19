GOT7's Park Jinyoung Breaks His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Said & Done'

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung has set a new personal record with his first-ever solo comeback!

Last week, Park Jinyoung made his long-awaited return as a singer with his second mini album “Said & Done” and its feel-good title track “EVERLOVE” on May 13.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Said & Done” sold a total of 34,621 copies in the first week of its release (May 13 to 19), breaking Jinyoung’s previous first-week sales record of 30,586 (set by his solo debut mini album “Chapter 0: WITH” back in 2023).

Congratulations to Jinyoung!

Watch Jinyoung in his film “Hi-Five” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “The Witch” below:

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