WOODZ Sets Record On Melon Chart For Longest Run In Top 10

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) continues his record-breaking run on Melon’s Top 100!

Last week, WOODZ’s beloved hit “Drowning” reached an impressive milestone on the main chart for Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming service. “Drowning” became the first song ever to spend 70 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of Melon’s Top 100 chart.

As of May 19, “Drowning” has extended that record by spending 71 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

Originally released as a B-side in 2023, “Drowning” went viral in October 2024 after WOODZ performed the song during an “Immortal Songs” Armed Forces Day special while serving in the military. The song’s sudden surge in popularity propelled it to the top of the Korean music charts, and it ultimately ranked No. 1 on the 2025 year-end charts for Melon, Genie, and Circle Chart. The hit song also belatedly earned WOODZ his first music show win on a public broadcast network, claiming two separate wins on SBS’s “Inkigayo.”

Before “Drowning,” the previous records for the most consecutive weeks in the top 10 of Melon’s Top 100 belonged to NewJeans’ “Hype Boy” (49 weeks) and BTS’s “Dynamite” (36 weeks).

Congratulations to WOODZ!

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