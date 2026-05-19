BTS And BLACKPINK Earn RIAJ Platinum Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, both BTS’s 2018 Japanese song “Let Go” and the Japanese version of BLACKPINK’s 2017 hit “As If It’s Your Last” were officially certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to both BTS and BLACKPINK!

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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