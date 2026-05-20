Watch: Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, And P.O Gear Up To 'Teach You A Lesson' In New Trailer

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Teach You a Lesson” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!

“Teach You a Lesson” is a series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools. The series is directed by Hong Jong Chan of “Juvenile Justice” and written by Lee Nam Kyu of “Daily Dose of Sunshine.”

The newly released poster captures the confident strides of four key figures from the ERPB against the backdrop of a chaotic school hallway, each displaying a distinct personality.

Leading the group is Na Hwa Jin (Kim Moo Yeol) with a relaxed smile, followed by Choi Gang Seok (Lee Sung Min), who carries a serious presence; Im Han Rim (Jin Ki Joo), whose sharp gaze stands out; and Bong Geun Dae (Block B’s P.O), shown with his fist clenched. Each character displays a distinct personality.

Meanwhile, the trailer portrays the clash between a school spiraling out of control and the ERPB confronting it head-on through fast-paced action sequences, hinting at a satisfying sense of catharsis.

Hinting at the dramatic tension ahead, the trailer features Na Hwa Jin declaring, “Starting today, the ERPB will teach this school a proper lesson.”

Watch the full trailer below!

“Teach You a Lesson” is set to premiere on June 5.

While you wait, watch Kim Moo Yeol in his film “The Old Woman with the Knife” on Viki below:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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