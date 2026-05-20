Shin Min Ah Transforms Into Twin Sisters With Visual Impairments In New Thriller Film

Upcoming film “The Eyes” has unveiled its first glimpse of Shin Min Ah in character!

“The Eyes” tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease and sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.

Shin Min Ah takes on a dual role as twins Seo In, a blind ceramic artist who ultimately meets a mysterious death, and Seo Jin, a photographer who gradually loses her sight.

The younger twin Seo In lives in her own world as a ceramic artist, and her mysterious death becomes the starting point of the story.

Seo Jin suspects something suspicious about Seo In’s death and sets out to uncover the truth on her own. Even as her vision becomes increasingly blurred, she continues pursuing the culprit to the end.

Shin Min Ah delivers a detailed performance as two characters who share the same face but different auras and emotions. In a tense situation where her character must solve the case before losing her sight, she conveys psychological fear and confusion through subtle acting using her eyes. As the threat draws closer, she meticulously portrays increasingly wavering emotions and extreme tension, giving a suspenseful performance that will leave audiences holding their breath.

“The Eyes” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

In the meantime, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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