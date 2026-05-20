Watch: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, And More Are Full Of Laughter On Set Of 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a new making-of video!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released making-of video shows the cast filming in a relaxed and playful atmosphere. During one rehearsal, Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon are seen joking and laughing as they run through a scene.

Later, Lim Ji Yeon plays with a dog actor, using toys and treats to build rapport during rehearsal. Although bloopers occur during filming, the set remains upbeat, with the puppy’s presence adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.

The video also highlights the cast’s use of fun ad-libs throughout filming, showcasing their chemistry and teamwork. Off camera, the actors are shown looking after one another during action sequences, and the set remains filled with frequent jokes and a warm, collaborative environment.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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