Ahn Hyo Seop Crumbles Under The Intense Aftermath Of A Painful Breakup With Chae Won Bin In 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” is winning viewers over with a colorful range of love stories!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously, when Dam Ye Jin hesitated to return as a show host due to the aftermath of the past “Good Morning Cream Incident,” Matthew Lee chose a heartbreaking separation to return her to her rightful place. He lied about his true feelings, revealing that he was the researcher who created the Good Morning Cream and claiming that everything he had done for Ye Jin was out of guilt. Ultimately, the two parted ways amidst misunderstandings and emotional pain.

Amid this situation, the upcoming episode will reveal the lonely daily life of Matthew Lee, who is left alone in Deokpung Village after Dam Ye Jin’s departure.

The still below captures Matthew Lee, the passionate young farmer who was usually picky and perfect when it came to farm work, making mistakes and even suffering an unexpected injury while tending to the mushrooms.

Even Park Gwang Mo (Jo Bok Rae), the foreman who usually works with him, is startled and unable to hide his concern at seeing him in such a disheveled state.

The sense of loss felt by Matthew Lee, who had to choose separation due to unavoidable reality just as his love for Dam Ye Jin was growing, is beyond imagination. With Matthew Lee bearing the pain of the breakup entirely on his own, curiosity is mounting regarding the future direction of the romance between the two, who are now facing a crisis.

Episode 9 airs on May 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” on Viki below:

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