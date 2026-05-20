Watch: Park Hae Soo, Jung Moon Sung, And More Are Playful Yet Professional On Set Of 'The Scarecrow'

“The Scarecrow” has shared a new making-of video!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

In the new making-of video, the mood on set shifts between lighthearted moments and intense focus. While filming at a mountain location, Jung Moon Sung is seen joking with the camera crew and drawing laughter from staff. Alongside Seo Ji Hye and Park Hae Soo, he explores the set and finds a heart-shaped stone. He makes Seo Ji Hye laugh by playfully showing it off to the camera, underscoring the contrast between the drama’s dark tone and the cast’s easy camaraderie.

A courtroom sequence shows a similar balance. The actors share lighthearted conversation during their breaks between takes, but quickly return to sharp focus during rehearsals as they work through dense scripts and repeated run-throughs.

In another scene, Park Hae Soo films a physical confrontation sequence, carefully rehearsing choreography and discussing the details with the cast. As a result, his performance earns praise from the director. Off camera, he breaks the tension by joking with crew members and improvising a lighthearted poem while looking out over a night lake view, drawing laughter from those nearby.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” will air on May 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

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