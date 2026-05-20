Park Eun Bin Dishes On Her New Drama 'The WONDERfools'

Park Eun Bin recently sat down with Cosmopolitan Korea magazine to discuss her new Netflix series “The WONDERfools.”

“The WONDERfools” is a superhero action comedy set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.

In the interview following the shoot, Park Eun Bin shared, “Since I’m someone who is mainly seen through video, I often feel awkward seeing myself in photos. At times like that, I find it easier to approach the shoot by channeling a character. Today, I brought out Chae Ni’s quirky side for the shoot.”

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Speaking about Eun Chae Ni, her character in “The WONDERfools,” Park Eun Bin remarked, “In a nutshell, you could describe Chae Ni as a kid who can’t travel because of a heart condition, but I ultimately thought that these characters possess qualities that can represent many different people.”

Revealing her affection for the drama, she continued, “I loved the message that these characters aren’t nobodies—they simply haven’t accomplished anything yet, but they are still people living meaningful lives in their own ways. Even if not many people recognize that they saved the world, the fact that they accomplished it themselves, and that they acknowledge one another for it, was a great comfort to me.”

Actress Park Eun Bin, who has courageously challenged herself with a wide variety of roles, commented, “When I was younger, change felt unstable to me, but now I think you can only move forward if you change. I believe that as we change, our gears gradually align with one another. Playing a variety of characters has now become something enjoyable because I discover sides of myself I never knew existed. Thankfully, the projects I personally felt drawn to up until now have also been loved by viewers and fans. I’m grateful that the path I believed was right turned out to be one that others recognized as well.”

When asked what “The WONDERfools” and Eun Chae Ni mean to her, she replied, “I think people who loved Song Ji Won from the drama ‘Age of Youth‘ will also love this character. Of course, the story and genre are different, but there are similarities between the two. I hope Chae Ni can fill the longing people may still have for Ji Won.”

Park Eun Bin’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the June issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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