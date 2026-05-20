Jung Woo Sung And Bae Sung Woo In Talks + Jung Sung Il Reported For New Historical Film

Jung Woo Sung, Bae Sung Woo, and Jung Sung Il may be starring in the upcoming film “Sal Saeng Bu” (literal title)!

On May 20, SPOTV News reported that Jung Woo Sung is currently in talks to star as Han Myeong Hoe in the film. OSEN further reported that Bae Sung Woo and Jung Sung Il recently received casting offers for “Sal Saeng Bu” and are positively reviewing them.

A representative from Jung Woo Sung’s agency Artist Company stated, “Jung Woo Sung has received an offer to appear in the film ‘Sal Saeng Bu’ and is currently reviewing it,” adding, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

The same agency, which also represents Bae Sung Woo, also shared that it is true that Bae Sung Woo had also received the script offer for the film. Jung Sung Il’s side has yet to respond to the report.

“Sal Saeng Bu” refers to a document created for political purposes to purge opposing factions. It was written by Han Myeong Hoe during the Gyeyu Jeongnan, the coup led by Grand Prince Suyang, in order to eliminate political rivals.

The film will be directed by Kim Hong Sun, known for “Project Wolf Hunting” and Season 3 of “Gangs of London.”

The character Jung Woo Sung has been offered is the historical figure Han Myeong Hoe, one of the most powerful political figures of the era who enjoyed immense wealth and influence. Han Myeong Hoe is also closely associated with the Gyeyu Jeongnan, the 1453 purge orchestrated by Grand Prince Suyang to seize power during the first year of King Danjong’s reign in the Joseon Dynasty.

Bae Sung Woo and Jung Sung Il are also reportedly set to portray major historical figures from the era.

Stay tuned for more updates on the film!

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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