Bae In Hyuk In Talks To Star In New Drama

Bae In Hyuk may be starring in a new drama!

On May 19, Sports Chosun reported that Bae In Hyuk was recently cast in the new drama “Protect Me” (literal title).

In response to the report, YY Entertainment stated, “Bae In Hyuk has received an offer to star in the new drama ‘Protect Me’ and is positively reviewing it.”

The news comes just two months after the conclusion of his latest tvN drama “Our Universe,” signaling the actor’s swift return with another potential project.

Details about the drama have not yet been revealed. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Bae In Hyuk in “Our Universe” with English subtitles below:

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