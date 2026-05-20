Yum Jung Ah, Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, And Roh Yoon Seo Confirmed For 'Fresh Off The Sea' Season 3

“Fresh off the Sea” is returning for Season 3 with a fresh lineup!

“Fresh off the Sea” is a reality program that follows its cast as they travel across South Korea’s coastal regions for three days and two nights, showcasing scenic landscapes and local delicacies unique to each area.

On May 20, tvN confirmed that Yum Jung Ah, Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, and Roh Yoon Seo will star in the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in the second half of the year.

Yum Jung Ah will once again lead the cast as the dependable “Captain Yum,” effortlessly handling everything from cooking to daily tasks. As the warm and spirited leader of the group, she is expected to guide the new members while showcasing a fresh side of herself this season.

Joining her is Kim Sun Young, the acclaimed actress known for her natural performances and unforgettable scene-stealing roles. Although she has showcased powerful charisma in countless projects, “Fresh off the Sea 3” is expected to reveal a surprisingly clumsy yet passionate charm that viewers rarely get to see.

Anticipation is also high for Kang You Seok, who recently rose to prominence through dramas such as “Resident Playbook” and “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” With his lovable personality and easygoing nature, he is expected to quickly win over both the cast and viewers alike.

Meanwhile, Season 3 will mark Roh Yoon Seo’s first fixed variety show appearance. As the youngest member of the cast, she is expected to bring a lovable mix of sincerity, capable work ethic, and down-to-earth charm as the show’s new maknae.

The cast members also share several existing connections that are already drawing attention. Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young previously worked together in “Love, Take Two,” while Kim Sun Young and Roh Yoon Seo appeared together in “Crash Course in Romance.” Kang You Seok and Roh Yoon Seo also previously starred together in “Black Knight.”

The production team shared, “You can look forward to the fresh fun of Season 3, which returns with Yum Jung Ah and a lineup of new faces,” adding, “The atmosphere will be even more lively and festive, like a holiday gathering, with genuine family-like chemistry at its heart.”

“Fresh off the Sea 3” will premiere in the second half of the year.

While waiting, watch Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young in “Love, Take Two”:

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