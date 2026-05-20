Lee Sung Wook, Kim Jong Tae, And More Are Key Allies To Power Players In Succession War In “Reborn Rookie”

“Reborn Rookie” has unveiled new stills of its key supporting characters!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Following the accident involving Chairman Kang Yong Ho, a fierce succession battle erupts over the vacant chairman position. Alongside Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young)—who now carries Kang Yong Ho’s soul—attention is also focused on the allies who stand beside the chairman’s children: youngest daughter Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), eldest daughter Kang Jae Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin), and eldest son Kang Jae Sung (Jin Goo).

Lee Sung Wook will play Park Bong Gi, the manager of Choi Sung Trading’s Materials Team 2, who becomes an ally to interns Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul after they are assigned to his team. Once regarded as a star employee in the audit department, Park Bong Gi was demoted after uncovering corruption within the Choi Sung family. As he teams up with Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul, he begins rediscovering his hidden talents.

Kim Jong Tae will portray Lee Sang Jae, the loyal right-hand man of Chairman Kang Yong Ho and an executive director at Choi Sung Group’s strategic planning headquarters. Having stayed by the chairman’s side for years, Lee Sang Jae closely monitors those seeking to take over the company after the accident. However, he is thrown into confusion when Hwang Jun Hyun suddenly claims, “I am Kang Yong Ho.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seo An will play Na Eun Se, the eldest daughter-in-law of the Choi Sung family and the heiress of Tae Ha Group. As the strategic “kingmaker” behind Kang Jae Sung, whom she married in an arranged marriage, she does everything possible to help her husband avoid losing the succession battle against his twin sister Kang Jae Kyung.

Kwon Hae Sung will take on the role of Min Seok Do, a neurosurgeon at Hangang University Hospital and the husband of Kang Jae Kyung. After meeting Kang Jae Kyung through a hospital sponsorship event, the two eventually marry. Determined to support his wife, who is willing to do anything to seize control of Choi Sung Group, Min Seok Do also resolves to stand by her side no matter what, showcasing the power of his devotion.

“Reborn Rookie” will premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jong Tae in “Filing for Love” below!

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