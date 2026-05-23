5 Breaking Points In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Filing For Love'

This week, some things are in for a big change in “Filing for Love”! In these new episodes, some ghosts from the past return, crazy issues arise at present, and the future starts to look uncertain for Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun) and Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung). With the story moving forward and the tension between them intensifying, at this point, every step they take feels like a decisive choice. It’s one that could potentially change the course of their lives. Here are some moments that felt like a big breaking point in this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead.

1. Learning about Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol’s relationship

The cat is out of the bag, and although everyone could have had their suspicions, learning the truth behind the relationship between Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) feels both relieving and bittersweet. Knowing they met when Jae Yeol was attempting to end his life and that In Ah gave all her heart and loyalty to this man even before starting a relationship, only for them to break up, is nothing short of tragic. But at the same time, knowing she has no lingering feelings nor regrets, even though their relationship ran deeper than your typical office romance, is also great.

While this information doesn’t give Ki Jun peace of mind, at least he is willing to give her the benefit of the doubt when he tells her about the anonymous report regarding her and Jae Yeol. If there are any more reasons to love Ki Jun’s character, then this is it. Because no matter how jealous he might be, or how petty he tries to act, like when he goes one-on-one against Jae Yeol in a soccer game, he remains true to his feelings for In Ah. Ki Jun ultimately decides to trust her and to close the case against her as a pure misunderstanding.

2. Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun growing closer

Love grows in the face of adversities. And even when Ki Jun getting literally stabbed by an employee who was sexually harassing female co-workers seems a little too drastic, it works its purpose. In Ah running towards Ki Jun the moment she knows he is hurt, and watching her frantic reaction upon seeing him covered in blood, is impressive. The anguish, the fear in her expression, and the devotion she shows staying by his side after he is out of danger give you chills with excitement. This is the definite moment when she opens up her heart, and everyone around her can notice how much brighter and happier she is; that is Ki Jun’s effect on her life.

And believe it or not, they aren’t even dating yet. But in a romance drama, there’s nothing better than two main characters communicating with each other and understanding each other’s minds. Before jumping into a relationship, which could feel like a slowdown in the pace they’ve been following, they have the chance to talk, to actually get to know each other better. As thrilling as the steamy kiss scenes may appear, the moment they share their fears and thoughts under the rain, that’s when the romance really sparks, and you can feel them falling completely in love.

3. Joo In Ah drawing the line with Jeon Jae Yeol

Before In Ah can start her sweet romance with Ki Jun, she still has one obstacle left to clear: Jeon Jae Yeol. Once she learns that he is trying to send Ki Jun overseas, she steps up to set the record straight. But In Ah drawing the line between them only makes him more desperate to reach out to her again, unable to let go of his lingering feelings. And it’s understandable, since his character is quite pitiful. But as sad as his life might be, the moment he chose his family’s company over love he had already sealed his fate.

Nonetheless, despite In Ah not having feelings for him anymore, when she realizes that Ki Jun could potentially damage Jae Yeol’s already precarious situation at the company, she decides not to disclose the information and agrees to send Ki Jun away as soon as possible. Although her actions come from the last threads of loyalty In Ah has for Jae Yeol, that ignites a spark of hope in his heart, which could potentially backfire on her in the future.

4. Park Ah Jeong confronting Jeon Jae Yeol about In Ah

So far, things have been looking like a love triangle, but a character that’s also been there all along is Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon). Contrary to what appeared in the beginning, she isn’t the type to unnecessarily cling to someone who clearly isn’t interested in her, which in her case is Jae Yeol. However, she isn’t a pushover either, and she does care about Ki Jun, even if she isn’t precisely fond of In Ah or their relationship.

Whether this change of heart comes out of jealousy or genuine concern, she is the only one with the courage to confront Jae Yeol about his petty attitude towards In Ah and Ki Jun. It does seem like her character is kept too much on the sidelines, without much relevance other than her having a crush on the second male lead. But that’s why the plot twist works so well when we find out that she is the one who sent the anonymous mail to Ki Jun about In Ah and Jae Yeol. And surely, she won’t stay silent about it anymore.

5. Noh Ki Jun running to Joo In Ah

When it seems like everything is set and done between Ki Jun and In Ah, both ready to give up on whatever was starting between them, the last breaking point happens. The time they spent together serves as the bridge to unite them again. That’s why it is so important that she explains her fears and how she’s always wished for someone to fight for her until the end, even if she pushed them away. And fortunately, Ki Jun also has the support of his older sisters, who make him see the truth behind In Ah’s actions.

Giving In Ah the hope she always wished to receive, Ki Jun travels to Jeju Island to clear up all the misunderstandings and ends up healing something he didn’t break. And In Ah reciprocates by giving the last step to him, kissing him wholeheartedly. This moment feels as special as it looks. The softness and passion of the scene is everything we’ve been waiting for them. Their dating era is finally starting, but what other troubles will they face in the future? Let’s find out in the next episodes of “Filing for Love”!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love,” “You Are My Fateful Love,” and “The Wonderfools.”

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match” and “Reborn Rookie“