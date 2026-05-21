Park Eun Bin’s Upcoming Drama “Spooky In Love” Announces Premiere Date With First Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled its first poster!

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who seems to have everything but hides the secret that she can see ghosts.

In the poster, Cheon Yeo Ri is left alone in a secluded mansion on a dark night. Before dawn, as darkness settles heavily, the old mansion beyond the tree branches creates an eerie sense of tension. Sitting by the window, Cheon Yeo Ri wears a lonely expression despite her elegant appearance. Most striking are the thick leather gloves that contrast with her glamorous accessories, adding to the ominous mood and raising questions about the secret she hides.

The phrase, “Can you see them too?” further deepens the mysterious atmosphere.

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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