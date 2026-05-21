Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun's Romance Blooms In Poster For New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun's Romance Blooms In Poster For New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Drama Preview
May 21, 2026
by R Suhaila

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released poster shows Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon sitting side by side on a bus.

Kang Si Woo, a so-called “3 NOs man” who is usually expressionless and keeps his distance from others, stands out by showing a faint smile only in front of Cha Ji Yoon. Cha Ji Yoon also tries to act indifferent, but she appears aware of Kang Si Woo, creating a subtle sense of excitement.

The slightly closer distance between the two inside a bus bathed in warm sunlight sensuously conveys emotions blossoming amid a repetitive commute. The caption reads, “To find new excitement even in repetitive daily life,” hinting at a shift in emotions that have grown dull over time.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Seo In Guk in his drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Park Ji Hyun
See You at Work Tomorrow!
Seo In Guk

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