Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun's Romance Blooms In Poster For New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released poster shows Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon sitting side by side on a bus.

Kang Si Woo, a so-called “3 NOs man” who is usually expressionless and keeps his distance from others, stands out by showing a faint smile only in front of Cha Ji Yoon. Cha Ji Yoon also tries to act indifferent, but she appears aware of Kang Si Woo, creating a subtle sense of excitement.

The slightly closer distance between the two inside a bus bathed in warm sunlight sensuously conveys emotions blossoming amid a repetitive commute. The caption reads, “To find new excitement even in repetitive daily life,” hinting at a shift in emotions that have grown dull over time.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo In Guk in his drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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