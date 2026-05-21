Lee Jun Young Channels Son Hyun Joo’s Chairman Presence In New Drama “Reborn Rookie” Poster

“Reborn Rookie” has unveiled a new poster!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

After an accident, Kang Yong Ho wakes up in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body and returns to Choi Sung Group as a new employee to reclaim the chairman position. From inside the company, he quietly observes operations and prepares for a power struggle against rivals competing for the chairman’s seat.

The poster shows Kang Yong Ho and Hwang Jun Hyun in a single frame, visually presenting the idea that two identities coexist in one body. The hazy smoke filling the space between them suggests a soul-swapped situation and shows that Kang Yong Ho’s presence still serves as a central focus of the drama.

Hwang Jun Hyun appears relaxed, lying on the chairman’s desk. His carefree attitude reflects confidence that does not match his rank and suggests that a chairman’s temperament remains intact beneath the identity of a “new employee.”

Behind him, Kang Yong Ho stands with a firm and strong charisma. The poster highlights the contrast between the two, showing that although their bodies have been switched, the authority and experience built as chairman remain firmly in place.

The caption reads, “I will take back everything, one by one, so look forward to it,” emphasizing Kang Yong Ho’s determination to reclaim the chairman position.

“Reborn Rookie” will premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Son Hyun Joo in “Your Honor” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)