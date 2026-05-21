Watch: Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, And More Pose For 'Doctor On The Edge' Poster Shoot

ENA has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the poster shoot for its upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge”!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

In the newly released making-of video, cast members Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, Hong Min Ki, Lee Soo Kyung, and Kim Yoon Woo are seen posing in medical and military uniforms reflecting their respective roles in the drama. The shoot took place across multiple locations, including a rooftop used to give an open-air, outdoor feeling that suits the island setting of the drama, along with a studio set used for the group poster.

Shin Ye Eun remarked, “I think the many concepts we showed during today’s poster shoot will be able to spark curiosity among viewers about what kind of story might be behind them, which made the shoot feel even more interesting and fun.”

Lee Jae Wook chose the rooftop concept as his favorite, saying, “I think our drama has a refreshing vibe, and I feel that those vibes were well captured, so I was very satisfied with the shoot.”

Watch the making-of video below!

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge” is set to premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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