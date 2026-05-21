Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Enjoy Sweet Date After Rekindling Romance In 'Sold Out On You'

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin are going on a sweet date!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin experienced a heartbreaking breakup due to the aftermath of the “Good Morning Cream” incident. However, after overcoming numerous obstacles, the two ultimately confirmed that their feelings for each other had never changed and got back together. Since then, despite returning to their busy everyday lives, they have continued to show even deeper affection for one another.

In the upcoming episode, Matthew Lee prepares a special date for Dam Ye Jin that is expected to bring both surprise and heartfelt emotion.

Newly released stills show the couple strolling through the streets hand-in-hand with bright smiles on their faces. Another photo captures the two inside a bookstore playfully burying their faces in books.

Having finally found their way back to each other after a long journey, the pair also shares sincere conversations throughout the date. In particular, Dam Ye Jin offers warm words that touch a part of Matthew Lee’s heart connected to his past as a cosmetics development researcher. Although Matthew Lee had firmly refused suggestions to return to developing cosmetics, curiosity is growing over whether Dam Ye Jin’s unwavering support will give him the courage to try again.

Episode 10 of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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