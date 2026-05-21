Watch: Saebyeol And Seo Ihan Blur The Line Between Fan Service And Real Feelings In “Love Class 3” Teaser

Upcoming BL drama “Love Class 3” has unveiled a brand-new teaser!

The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

The newly released teaser opens with Hyun Jae and Soo An gradually growing closer while competing on an idol survival program. However, when Hyun Jae carefully takes Soo An’s hand only to point at the camera moments later, combined with narration saying, “We both used each other to get famous, and you even got to debut. Isn’t that enough?” the teaser suggests that Soo An begins to believe Hyun Jae’s affection was nothing more than “fan service” for publicity.

When the two reunite later on, emotions quickly turn tense. Hyun Jae asks, “Why did you ghost me?” while Soo An bitterly responds, “Do you have any more use for me? Or do you want me to sleep with you?” Paired with scenes of the pair kissing and Hyun Jae’s lingering question, “Do you really feel nothing for me?” the teaser hints at a relationship filled with misunderstandings, unresolved feelings, and undeniable attraction.

Meanwhile, the teaser also introduces the budding romance between Jae Min and Khun, whose story begins with an accidental encounter on campus. In another scene, Jae Min wakes up alone and confused in a hotel room before later asking Khun in class, “I didn’t do anything stupid last night, did I?”—hinting at an unexpected connection that may blossom into romance.

Check out the teaser below!

“Love Class 3” is set to premiere on May 28 and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, binge-watch the first season with subtitles below:

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Also check out “Love Class 2”:

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