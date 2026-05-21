Watch: Shin Ha Kyun Is A Top Black Agent Assigned Only To High-Risk Operations In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has released a new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The teaser opens with Jo Seong Won (Kim Sang Ho), a team leader in the NIS Anti-Communist Investigation Unit, asking National Security Office Chief Kwon Soon Bok (Ahn Nae Sang) if he knows that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has a non-official, almost “non-existent” department, hinting at a highly secretive black operations unit.

Jo Seong Won is also heard saying that the mysterious department consists of only one agent and is assigned exclusively to top-secret missions that have previously failed or been abandoned. He goes on to reveal that the agent’s codename is “Shadow.”

The teaser then introduces Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), the National Intelligence Service’s top black agent, who appears to be “Shadow.” In one scene, he walks into a room full of men who appear to be gang members, and a fight ensues.

The teaser ends with Chief Kwon Soon Bok telling Jo Seong Won that “Shadow” is being deployed on a mission, and that the only people who know about it are “Shadow”—Jo Seong Won—and himself.

Watch the teaser below!

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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