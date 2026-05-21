Lee Da Hae And SE7EN Expecting Their First Child

Actress Lee Da Hae and singer SE7EN are going to be parents!

On May 20, Lee Da Hae shared the news of her pregnancy on social media, writing, “From two to three. Our little miracle is on the way.”

In the video she posted alongside the announcement, Lee Da Hae and SE7EN revealed ultrasound photos while wearing matching hats labeled “MOM” and “DAD.”

Lee Da Hae and Se7en began dating in 2015 before tying the knot in 2023 after eight years together.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Lee Da Hae on her show “Beauty-FULL” with English subtitles below:

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