ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts
ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency WAKEONE has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against malicious online activity targeting the group.
On May 21, WAKEONE revealed that it had filed formal complaints against individuals responsible for spreading malicious posts—which include the spread of false information, personal attacks, the production and distribution of obscene content, defamation, and insults—about ALPHA DRIVE ONE members across online communities and social media platforms.
The agency also stated that investigations are currently underway, including the execution of search and seizure warrants to identify the perpetrators.
Read the agency’s full statement below:
Hello, this is WAKEONE.
First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who continue to show deep love and support for our artists.
As previously announced in February, our company appointed the law firm Shin & Kim LLC and informed that we would be taking legal action against illegal acts targeting our artists, including the spread of false information and defamation. We would now like to provide an update regarding the ongoing investigation.
Over the past several months, we have continuously collected and reviewed related posts and materials through our own monitoring efforts.
Based on this, we submitted formal complaints twice in April and May against malicious posts targeting certain members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE on online communities and social media platforms such as Naver Cafes and blogs, DC Inside, and X (formerly Twitter). The complaints involve malicious posts containing false information, personal attacks, the production and distribution of obscene content, defamation, and insults.
Investigations are currently underway, including the execution of search and seizure warrants to secure evidence needed to identify the perpetrators.
We have obtained and are analyzing information necessary to identify suspects from certain platforms, and we are continuing necessary follow-up procedures while closely cooperating with investigative authorities.
This legal action is intended to correct distorted information and false claims and to protect our artists from malicious slander and violations of their rights and interests. It also aims to prevent confusion and harm experienced by fans due to the spread of false information.
We will continue to responsibly pursue all necessary legal procedures regarding this matter through to the end.
We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists.
Thank you.