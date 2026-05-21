ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency WAKEONE has shared an update on its ongoing legal action against malicious online activity targeting the group.

On May 21, WAKEONE revealed that it had filed formal complaints against individuals responsible for spreading malicious posts—which include the spread of false information, personal attacks, the production and distribution of obscene content, defamation, and insults—about ALPHA DRIVE ONE members across online communities and social media platforms.

The agency also stated that investigations are currently underway, including the execution of search and seizure warrants to identify the perpetrators.

Read the agency’s full statement below: