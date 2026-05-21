Moon Geun Young In Talks For New Film By “Train To Busan” Director 

Moon Geun Young may be making her return to the big screen through a new film by director Yeon Sang Ho!

On May 21, SPOTV News reported that Moon Geun Young will star in Yeon Sang Ho’s upcoming film “Yeto” (working title).

In response to the report, her agency Cré Company stated, “Moon Geun Young has received an offer to appear in ‘Yeto’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Yeto” is the latest project from director Yeon Sang Ho, known for acclaimed works such as “Train to Busan,” “The Ugly,” and the newly released film “Colony.”

Moon Geun Young and Yeon Sang Ho previously worked together on Season 2 of the Netflix series “Hellbound,” where the actress made a memorable special appearance that marked the end of her long hiatus.

While she also briefly appeared in director Shin Su Won’s film “The Mutation,” which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year, “Yeto” would become her first major film role in nearly nine years since “Glass Garden” in 2017.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Moon Geun Young in “The Village Achiara’s Secret” below:

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