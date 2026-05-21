Watch: Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun's Romance Switch Is Flipped 'On' In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN has released a new moving poster for its upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The new moving poster begins with a realistic glimpse of the dreary morning commute that is part of office workers’ daily routine. Sitting side by side on a bus, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon stare straight ahead with expressionless faces that hint at the monotony suffered by the burned-out Cha Ji Yoon. With a mysterious switch set to “off,” the caption reads, “Repetitive daily life.”

However, as Cha Ji Yoon glances Kang Si Woo’s way, the switch flips from “off” to “on”—and the atmosphere undergoes an instant shift. With the caption now teasing “new excitement,” romantic tension forms as the two formerly stone-faced co-workers smile shyly at one another.

Check out the new poster below!

반복되는 일상 OFF💼 → 새로운 설렘 ON💘



지루했던 출근길이 심장 박동 622bpm 되는 매직💫

<내일도 출근!> 서인국♥박지현의 출근 무빙 포스터 *:･ﾟ✧



설렘 ON 오피스 로맨스 <내일도 출근!>

6/22 [월] 저녁 8:50 첫 방송 | tvN#tvN #내일도출근! #SeeYouatWorkTomorrow!#서인국 #박지현… pic.twitter.com/bRZDU3iD2U — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) May 21, 2026

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo In Guk in his drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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