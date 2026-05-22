'Sold Out On You' Heads Into Final Week On Slight Ratings Dip

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” is gearing up for the final week of its run!

On May 21, the romantic comedy saw a slight dip in viewership ahead of its final week. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Sold Out on You” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, “Cabbage Your Life” maintained its average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent from its previous episode last week.

The final two episodes of “Sold Out on You” will air on May 27 and 28.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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