Heo Nam Jun Woos Lim Ji Yeon With A Coffee Truck In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Heo Nam Jun is launching a full-scale campaign to win Lim Ji Yeon’s heart on “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

The previous episode of “My Royal Nemesis” ended with Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri sharing a romantic embrace. In order to prove his feelings for her, Cha Se Gye pulled Shin Seo Ri in for a hug so that she could hear how fast his heart was beating.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cha Se Gye sets out to properly woo Shin Seo Ri by making his feelings for her as clear as possible. Not only does he send a coffee truck to her filming set, but he even makes a personal visit to show his support. The gesture appears to be a success, with Shin Seo Ri happily posing for photos in front of the coffee truck with adorable, childlike glee.

Another photo piques curiosity by showing Shin Seo Ri holding a large bouquet of roses with a thoughtful, somewhat troubled expression.

To find out whether Cha Se Gye’s courtship offensive will succeed, catch the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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