5 K-Dramas With Epic Confession Scenes

In “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki stars as Yoo Shi Jin alongside Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon. Yoo Shi Jin is an army captain who falls head over heels for Dr. Kang. They embark on a whirlwind of a romance despite their different backgrounds. Although they want to be with each other, Yoo Shi Jin’s job consistently puts his life at risk, which is difficult for Mo Yeon to handle.

This classic series took Asia by storm. Watching the rough-and-tumble Yoo Shi Jin fall for the realistic Kang Mo Yeon had everyone rooting for their romance and happy end. When Yoo Shi Jin confessed his feelings with the line, “Should I apologize or should I confess?” you could practically hear hearts fluttering everywhere.

Watch “Descendants of the Sun” here:

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“Coffee Prince” is about a tomboy named Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) who gets a part-time job at a coffee shop owned by Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo). The two leads end up in a complicated relationship where Han Kyul falls in love with Eun Chan while thinking she’s a boy, and Eun Chan doesn’t muster up the courage to reveal her real gender to Han Kyul.

If we’re talking about epic confessions, this one can never be left out. Even without knowing the truth about Eun Chan’s identity, Choi Han Kyul was willing to be with her no matter what. Nothing mattered more to him than how deeply he cared for her. The yearning and chemistry between these two have truly stood the test of time, and there has never been another confession scene quite as unforgettable as this one.

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Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads I would love to see again on the small screen. In “I Am Not a Robot,” when Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it. But it is later revealed to him that his robot is, in fact, a human. The two engage in a heartbreaking trial of broken trust and longing to be with each other.

Nothing could have quite prepared viewers for the earnestness and heart of Kim Min Kyu’s confession to Jo Ji Ah. When he thinks she’s a real robot and later finds out the truth that she’s actually human, he pushes her away. It becomes evident that his feelings for her are real, and when he finally admits that he loves her, it’s like a flood of emotion finally breaking through after being held back for too long.

Watch the first episode here:

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With dreams of becoming a college weightlifting champion, Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) isn’t afraid of doing whatever it takes to achieve those goals. A strong girl with strong determination, Bok Joo isn’t easily distracted, but when she meets Jung Joon Hyung, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, life gets a little more complicated.

Who doesn’t love a “friends to lovers” storyline? One of the best parts of this series is seeing the two childhood friends bickering and bantering with each other, poking fun and teasing each other. But what beats this is the eventual confession and reveal of Joon Hyung’s feelings for Bok Joo. After having gone through a lot of emotional obstacles in their respective lives, Joon Hyung realizes that Bok Joo is the only person who truly understands and knows him, which is why this confession scene is all the more heartfelt!

Watch the first episode here:

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5. “Hospital Playlist”

Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do star in “Hospital Playlist” as a group of five doctors who have been friends since medical school. The five of them all work at the same hospital, Yulje Medical Center. The story follows their friendship as well as the romance and patients that they deal with day to day. They also happen to form a band together.

One of the most memorable confession scenes in the series comes from the long-awaited romance between Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk) and Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do). After years of friendship, lingering feelings, and missed timing, Ik Jun finally opens up about how he feels, and it’s the sincerity of the moment that makes it so emotional. There are no grand gestures or dramatic interruptions, just two people who know each other better than anyone finally confronting feelings that have been there all along.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

