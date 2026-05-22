RESCENE's Agency Issues Warning After Inappropriate Fan Gift + Group To No Longer Accept Gifts

RESCENE’s agency has announced that the group will no longer be accepting any fan gifts after Woni’s birthday.

On May 21, THE MUZE Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello.

This is THE MUZE Entertainment.

We are making an additional announcement regarding fan support for the fans who love and cherish RESCENE.

Due to a recent incident in which an inappropriate gift was delivered to our artist, we have decided to completely suspend (decline delivery of) all [material] fan support, including birthday support, in the future. However, we deeply apologize and ask for fans’ understanding regarding the fact that we are urgently making this announcement so close to member Woni’s birthday.

Out of consideration for the sincere affection of the fans who have sent [Woni birthday support], we held another round of internal discussions to reconsider our stance, and we ultimately decided to proceed with Woni’s birthday support only up until May 31.

Additionally, we will be conducting rigorous internal inspection of all support items from now on, and we will make another announcement with concrete details at a later time. If any inappropriate items are discovered among fan support items in the future, please be advised that we may take measures such as strong legal action and restrictions on participation in future RESCENE activities (being placed on a blacklist).

We would like to thank the fans who are always cheering on RESCENE, and as these measures are being taken to protect the artist’s safety and rights, we ask for your generous understanding and cooperation.