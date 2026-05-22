Hearts2Hearts' 'RUDE!' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Hearts2Hearts has just hit the 100 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On May 22 at around 6 a.m. KST, Hearts2Hearts’ music video for their hit song “RUDE!” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

Hearts2Hearts first released the music video for “RUDE!” on February 20 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately 90 days and 12 hours to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts!

Watch the already iconic music video for “RUDE!” again below: