Kwon Eunbin Parts Ways With Cube Entertainment

After 10 years, Kwon Eunbin has parted ways with Cube Entertainment.

On May 22 KST, Cube Entertainment officially announced that the idol-turned-actress’s exclusive contract with the agency had come to an end.

After entering the spotlight as a Cube Entertainment trainee on the first season of Mnet’s “Produce 101,” Kwon Eunbin joined CLC as a new member in 2016. She later went on to make her acting debut in 2018.

Cube Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is Cube Entertainment. First, we would like to thank all the fans who give actress Kwon Eunbin their unsparing love and support.

We are making an announcement regarding Kwon Eunbin’s exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment. After discussing the matter with artist Kwon Eunbin over a long period of time, it has been decided that her exclusive contract will come to an end. After debuting as a member of CLC in 2016, Kwon Eunbin displayed outstanding abilities as the group’s youngest member and a multitalented all-rounder artist skilled in vocals, rap, and dance. Starting in 2018, she took on the new challenge of acting, and she has broadened her spectrum as an actor by showing heartfelt acting in every project. We are deeply grateful for the hard work of Kwon Eunbin, who has been with us for 10 years as an artist representing Cube Entertainment, and we will be sincerely rooting for her in the future as she walks a new path as an actor.

We ask that you continue to give Kwon Eunbin your warm interest and encouragement in the future as well. Thank you.

Watch Kwon Eunbin in her drama “Duty After School” with subtitles on Viki below:

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