Watch: Gong Myoung And Jin Sun Kyu Form An Unlikely Alliance As Current Husband And Ex-Husband In 'Husbands In Action' Trailer

Netflix’s upcoming film “Husbands in Action” has announced its release date with a new trailer and poster!

Helmed by “6/45” director Park Gyu Tae, “Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband begrudgingly teaming up to save a wife who’s been kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

Notably, the film marks the reunion of Jin Sun Kyu and Gong Myoung, who previously starred together in the box-office hit “Extreme Job.” Jin Sun Kyu will play Chung Sik, a hot-headed detective who charges headfirst into every case, including the mission to rescue his ex-wife. Gong Myoung will star as Min Seok, a gentle veterinarian who is the current husband of Chung Sik’s ex-wife—and who is determined to save his beloved spouse.

Netflix has now announced that “Husbands in Action” will be released on June 19.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the unlikely partnership between Chung Sik and Min Seok, two comically different men who seem like they would never, under any circumstances, wind up on the same team. Yet despite their differences, the duo is in sync and prepared for a fight, standing back-to-back while facing off against an unseen adversary.

Meanwhile, the accompanying teaser trailer reveals the circumstances of how the two men reluctantly join forces. Towards the start of the trailer, Chung Sik and Min Seok get on each other’s nerves during an awkward run-in at their daughter’s English public speaking contest, where they both claim the title of Yeon Ju’s father.

However, the friction between them is quickly forgotten when Chung Sik receives a phone call informing him that their wife and daughter have been abducted. Despite their incessant bickering, the two begin to find their rhythm as partners, and this chaotic duo soon showcases flawless teamwork as they set out to rescue their family.

While you wait for June 19, watch Gong Myoung in his currently airing drama “Filing for Love” below:

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And check out Jin Sun Kyu’s film “Alienoid: Return to the Future” below!

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