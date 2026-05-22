Kim Hyang Gi Faces Biggest Crisis Yet As Her Secret BL Novelist Identity Risks Exposure In 'Absolute Value Of Romance'

Kim Hyang Gi is at risk of having her identity exposed in the upcoming episodes of “Absolute Value of Romance”!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

Spoilers

The upcoming episodes will depict the biggest crisis yet for novelist “Lee Mook,” whose true identity as Yeo Eui Ju is on the verge of being exposed to the entire school after remaining hidden for so long.

In the newly released stills, Eui Ju appears visibly anxious as she cautiously watches Eun Ha Soo (Noh Joo Eun), while the uneasy confrontation between Ga Woo Soo (Cha Hak Yeon) and Ha Soo creates a suffocating atmosphere. Ha Soo’s subtle but piercing expression with crossed arms suggests that the rumors have evolved beyond mere suspicion into certainty.

But the crisis does not end there. Another still shows Eui Ju and Woo Soo standing side by side with tense expressions after being summoned to the principal’s office, hinting that the secret she desperately tried to hide may finally have surfaced. Adding to the suspense are scenes of Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun) and Jung Ki Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck) deeply absorbed in reading Eui Ju’s novel “We Were Friends,” foreshadowing a major ripple effect that could shake the entire school.

With rumors spreading uncontrollably across the school and the biggest obstacle yet looming ahead, anticipation is soaring over what choice Eui Ju will make and whether she will confront the situation head-on.

Episodes 13 and 14 will be released on May 22 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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