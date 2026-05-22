Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Lean In For A Kiss As Kim Jae Wook Watches Bitterly In 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung will finally start dating for real on the next episode of “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah firmly turned down Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), who had been desperately trying to get her back. Just as she was regretting not having been more honest with Noh Ki Jun about her feelings, he dramatically appeared before her, having rushed all the way to Jeju Island to see her after realizing how she truly felt. Instead of hiding her feelings as she always had, Joo In Ah immediately walked up to Noh Ki Jun and kissed him first.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode offer a sneak peek of the blossoming romance between the now-official couple. After confirming their feelings for one another, Joo In and Noh Ki Jun go on a romantic trip to the seaside, where they lovingly gaze at each other on the beach.

One photo captures the couple leaning in for a kiss by the sea, while another shows a lonely Jeon Jae Yeol watching them from afar in his car, his eyes full of regret and melancholy.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 9, which airs on May 23, the sweet romance between the two leads, who have confirmed their feeling for each other, will unfold in earnest.”

“Additionally, the conflicting emotional shifts in Jeon Jae Yeol, who has a hard time letting go of his feelings for Joo In Ah, and Park Ah Jeong, who is watching him, will also be depicted in intriguing ways,” they continued. “Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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