Lee Jun Young To Make Special Appearance In Jung Sung Il And Park Ji Hyun’s Upcoming Film

Lee Jun Young will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film “Sinner” (working title)!

On May 21, his agency BILLIONS shared, “Lee Jun Young will appear in ‘Sinner’ and transform into an impactful character. The film is currently in post-production.”

“Sinner” follows Seok Gyu (Jung Sung Il), a nominee for Minister of Justice, as he prepares for a confirmation hearing and begins uncovering the truth behind a past incident connected to letters written by Soon Hwa (Park Ji Hyun), South Korea’s last death row inmate.

Lee Jun Young is said to play a character who triggers an emotional explosion among the film’s characters during a key highlight of the story.

Currently, Lee Jun Young is set to star in the upcoming JTBC weekend drama “Reborn Rookie,” which will premiere on May 30.

Watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

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