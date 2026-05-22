Lim Ji Yeon Performs Intense Yet Comical Ritual To Survive Modern World In 'My Royal Nemesis'

“My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled more stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

In the newly released photos, Shin Seo Ri appears on a rooftop in broad daylight completely covered in bright red blood smeared across her hands and face. The scene is part of an “evil-averting ritual” she performs in an effort to survive safely in the unfamiliar and frightening modern world of the 21st century.

Despite her bizarre appearance with blood splattered all over her skin, Shin Seo Ri’s bright smile—contrasting with her fierce determination to survive at all costs—creates a hilariously chaotic charm that is both menacing and adorable.

Another still captures Geum Bosal (Oh Min Ae), who exudes an intense spiritual aura while fully dressed in traditional shaman attire. Adding another comedic touch, trendy tanghulu is proudly placed on the otherwise solemn ritual table, seemingly symbolizing Shin Seo Ri’s love for sweets.

The stills also capture Seo Ri casually reaching out her blood-covered hand while Gu Chong Mu (Park Jin Woo) recoils in horror and falls backward, further heightening anticipation for the episode.

Episode 5 of “My Royal Nemesis” airs on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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