Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Are Former Legends Drawn Back Into Dangerous Mission In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s new drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere today!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun stars as Jung Ho Myung, a former National Intelligence Service agent who has spent the past 10 years hiding his past while working as the head chef of the Chinese restaurant Oran Banjeom.

Oh Jung Se transforms into Bong Je Soon, also known as “Bulgae,” a North Korean operative who has lost part of his memory.

Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, the second-in-command of the Hwasan gang who has been running a convenience store for the past decade.

The story centers on three men from completely different worlds—an NIS agent, a North Korean operative, and a notorious gangster—who were once considered the best in their fields before fate brings them back together. As their contrasting backgrounds collide, the drama promises both tension and laughter. After finally settling into ordinary lives beyond their glory days, the three men are unexpectedly thrust into another dangerous mission, kicking off a full-fledged fight for survival.

Notably, rather than relying on flashy superhero-style action, “Fifties Professionals” focuses on grounded hand-to-hand action and relatable everyday comedy. Though their bodies are no longer what they used to be, the characters’ desperate determination to keep going is expected to deliver both humor and heartfelt relatability.

“Fifties Professionals” premieres on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, check out a teaser for the drama below:

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