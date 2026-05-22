Lee Do Hyun And Kim Min Ha In Talks For New Korean Adaptation Of Chinese Film “Viva La Vida”

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Min Ha may be teaming up for a new film!

On May 22, representatives from both Lee Do Hyun’s and Kim Min Ha’s agencies shared that the actors had received offers to star in the film “Viva La Vida” (working title) and are positively reviewing them.

Based on the Chinese film of the same name, “Viva La Vida” follows two strangers living with terminal illnesses who meet by chance and form a special partnership, supporting one another through the time they have left while discovering the meaning of life and true love.

The Korean adaptation will be directed by Park Dan Hee, who previously worked on dramas such as “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Tastefully Yours,” and the upcoming drama “Love In Disguise.”

The production is currently in the middle of casting and pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in early autumn.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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And Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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